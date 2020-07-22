Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 23,582 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $116,385,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $8,600,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 764,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,518,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

