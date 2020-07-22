Bfsg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $71.12. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,355. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.