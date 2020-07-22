Bfsg LLC Has $11.35 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 203,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,861,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 85,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $122.32. 53,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average is $118.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

