Bfsg LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,070 shares of company stock worth $4,419,075 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. 71,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

