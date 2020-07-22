Bfsg LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,313,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,392 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 531,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,442,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 32,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,657 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53.

