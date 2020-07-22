Bfsg LLC Has $5.77 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,354,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.46. 31,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.