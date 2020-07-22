Bfsg LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 5.71% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter.

JMST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. 10,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,671. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

