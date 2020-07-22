Bfsg LLC Lowers Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 89,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,410. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

