Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.14. 181,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.88 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The firm has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BofA Securities increased their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.95.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

