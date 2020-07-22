Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,446. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.