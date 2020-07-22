Bfsg LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

