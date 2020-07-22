Bfsg LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 30,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

