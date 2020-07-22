Bfsg LLC Makes New $844,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,946,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,775,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $261.00. 131,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,610,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.25. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $281.00. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,579.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,725,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total transaction of $1,877,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 788,388 shares of company stock worth $172,563,664. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.36.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.