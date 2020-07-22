Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 143,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.08. 643,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,076. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The company has a market capitalization of $636.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

