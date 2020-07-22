Bfsg LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned 0.22% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,859,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 65,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 9,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

