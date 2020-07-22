Bfsg LLC Purchases 7,765 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd makes up about 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 22.2% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of WIW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 3,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,801. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

