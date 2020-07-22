Bfsg LLC Purchases 9,453 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,109,000 after buying an additional 417,995 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after acquiring an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.29. The company had a trading volume of 117,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,800. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.34 and its 200-day moving average is $276.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

