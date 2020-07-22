Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 15,455 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,520,000 after buying an additional 192,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 440,941 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,518,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.91. The company had a trading volume of 59,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,698. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

