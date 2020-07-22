Bfsg LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,605 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. 6,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

