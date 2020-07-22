Bfsg LLC Reduces Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group makes up 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after buying an additional 355,517 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,116,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,133,000 after buying an additional 115,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 133,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

