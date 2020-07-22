Bfsg LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in HD Supply by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Longbow Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HDS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,352. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

