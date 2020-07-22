Bfsg LLC Sells 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.6% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.7% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 222.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.23. 1,226,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,744,326. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $173.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

