Bfsg LLC Sells 155 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $560,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,978,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.07. 21,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average of $250.89. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

