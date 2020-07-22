Bfsg LLC Sells 412 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $223,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,135,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 61,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,733. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

