Bfsg LLC Sells 415 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 632,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after buying an additional 497,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.06.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.02. 10,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.