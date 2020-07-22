Bfsg LLC Sells 425 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,664.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 52,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

