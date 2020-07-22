Bfsg LLC Sells 516 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,169. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

