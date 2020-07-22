Bfsg LLC Sells 516 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,169. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.