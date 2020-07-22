Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,648 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,437 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,406 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,247,426. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

