Bfsg LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 127,823 shares of company stock valued at $44,590,021 and sold 46,048 shares valued at $20,632,706. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.92. 3,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,004. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.26.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

