Bfsg LLC Takes Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after buying an additional 1,499,391 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,735,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.06.

NYSE:XPO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.53.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.