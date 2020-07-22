Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $716,195,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 155.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after purchasing an additional 444,508 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 644.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,989,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.96.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.94. 26,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,872. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.