Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $284.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $294.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,872. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

