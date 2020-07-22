BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.60

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 321327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.80 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.78.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$299.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$284.24 million. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

