BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,147.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $579.77. 7,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,352. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $592.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $551.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

