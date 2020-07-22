BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,943. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.84 and its 200 day moving average is $505.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

