Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:BGB opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

