Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.99 on Tuesday, reaching $178.41. 1,268,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.77. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

