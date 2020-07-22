BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.89

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00009476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $816,623.86 and $46,001.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042064 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,447.98 or 1.00840432 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001118 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00164108 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 920,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 919,772 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

