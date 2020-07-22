Boothe Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 211,997 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 211,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,621,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 15.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,844,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,672,000 after buying an additional 127,648 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,933,000 after buying an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $83.17. 995,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,831. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

