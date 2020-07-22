Boothe Investment Group Inc. Invests $8.63 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

IWM traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,792,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

