BP plc (NYSE:BP) Holdings Raised by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for approximately 2.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 632,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,055. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

