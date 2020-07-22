Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,005,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. 156,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

