Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $65,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. 1,098,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,716,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

