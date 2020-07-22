Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.81. 70,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

