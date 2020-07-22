Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $9.39 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.48. The company had a trading volume of 108,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

