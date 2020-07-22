Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Analysts predict that Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post $48.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $50.70 million. Broadwind Energy posted sales of $41.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will report full year sales of $191.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $192.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $202.19 million, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $211.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadwind Energy.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

BWEN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,190. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.71. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Broadwind Energy stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Broadwind Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.