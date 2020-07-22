BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.40

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$59.40 and last traded at C$57.88, with a volume of 108598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BRP from C$74.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.44.

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.93.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 3.1449054 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

