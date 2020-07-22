CACHE Gold (CGT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $123,634.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for about $60.07 or 0.00642223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $413,318.97 and $123,634.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.91 or 0.05141812 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026535 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00056401 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 34,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,881 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars.

