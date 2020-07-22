Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.22. 141,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,742. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

