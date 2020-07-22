Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $17.91 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,010 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 3.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after buying an additional 50,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.50. 460,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

